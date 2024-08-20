Usio’s (USIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Usio in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Usio by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

