Usio’s (USIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Usio in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Usio Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Usio by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Usio
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.