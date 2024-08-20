VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

Shares of OIH stock traded down $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.98. The stock had a trading volume of 578,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.54 and its 200-day moving average is $315.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $278.63 and a 1-year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

