Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,296. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $192.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

