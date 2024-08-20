Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 425,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,466,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MGC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.37. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,614. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.49 and a 200 day moving average of $188.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

