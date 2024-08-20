Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $251.84. 397,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,756. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

