Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.22

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.22 and last traded at $91.88, with a volume of 659116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Granite FO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Vanguard Real Estate ETF
Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.
