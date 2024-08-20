Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,540,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

