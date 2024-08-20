Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,845,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VB stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.36. The company had a trading volume of 202,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,437. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

