Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after buying an additional 81,029 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VBK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
