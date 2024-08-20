Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $513.51. 3,152,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,171. The company has a market cap of $465.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.01 and its 200-day moving average is $482.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

