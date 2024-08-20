Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.30. 1,278,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

