Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.16 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02233439 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

