Verge Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $61.10 million and $2.60 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,949.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00567855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00108274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.