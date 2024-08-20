Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is GFG Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $186,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.04. 6,734,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.24 and its 200-day moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
