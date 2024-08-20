Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,525,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,088,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $267.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,245. The company has a market capitalization of $486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

