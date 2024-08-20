Vision Marine Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 22nd (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 21st.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 21.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 600,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 9,219.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

