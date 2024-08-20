Vito Culmone Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN traded up C$0.63 on Tuesday, reaching C$113.00. 133,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,840. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STN

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.