Vito Culmone Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00.
Stantec Stock Performance
Shares of STN traded up C$0.63 on Tuesday, reaching C$113.00. 133,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,840. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.
Stantec Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
