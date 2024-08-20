Vow Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47.49 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $47.49 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

