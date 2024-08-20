W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 185.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

GWW traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $962.40. 147,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $936.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $951.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.