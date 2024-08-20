WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

WalkMe Trading Down 0.3 %

WKME opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.15.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $11,902,000. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $10,480,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $6,083,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

