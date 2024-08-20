Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walmart were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
