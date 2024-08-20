Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $283,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 258,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 154,641 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.