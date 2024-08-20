Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.57.

Shares of WMT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

