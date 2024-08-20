Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $82.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $592.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.