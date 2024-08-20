Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Cut by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 41,400,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,119,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
