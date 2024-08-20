Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1,826.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $784,486,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

