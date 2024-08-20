Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,350,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,794,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

