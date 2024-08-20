Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC) recently:

8/19/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 133,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,213. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,862 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,436 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $17,460,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $11,328,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

