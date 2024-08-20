Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 12,515,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,057,381. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

