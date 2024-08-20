Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

