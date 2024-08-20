Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 4,572.60 ($59.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,406.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,071.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,040 ($39.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,956.15 ($64.40). The stock has a market cap of £20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,702.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.57) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.