Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 98.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.57) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($54.57) to GBX 4,000 ($51.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($40.57).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Whitbread stock traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,779 ($36.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,902.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,099.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,723 ($35.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($48.26). The firm has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,736.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($38.44), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($210,473.08). 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.