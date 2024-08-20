WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $281,032.87

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $281,032.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00109577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010425 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

