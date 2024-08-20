Wojak Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,335.17 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $3,335.17 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

