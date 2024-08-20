Wrapped Matic Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.37 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $58.94 million and $29.37 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 127,362,394 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 128,933,026.88323106 with 129,854,454.42524397 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.44443053 USD and is up 7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3351 active market(s) with $25,481,714.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

