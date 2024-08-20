Wrapped XDC (WXDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72,866.10

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $72,866.10 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 264,875,526 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,061,767.19974628 with 265,091,229.509758 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02628339 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $67,118.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.