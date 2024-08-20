Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,827. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.