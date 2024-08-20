ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE ZIM traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

