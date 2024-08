ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 208506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, trade shows, and digital platform. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, and family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, which offers fitness, healthy living, and entertainment programs; JoyTV and Faith TV channels for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

