ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 34 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.74. 174,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.