ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 846,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

