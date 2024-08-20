ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 318 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after buying an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $229.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

