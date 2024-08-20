ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $2,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,572,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

