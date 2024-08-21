10,724 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 352.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. 539,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

