1,325 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

