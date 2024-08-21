1,486 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,467. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.