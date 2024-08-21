15,770 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BALT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 230,778 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $661.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

