1,864 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $272,312,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.43. 4,486,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,812. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.79. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

