219 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 113,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,379,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $563.96. 4,429,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

