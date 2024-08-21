2,193 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. abrdn plc grew its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after buying an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,344. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

